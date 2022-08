Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the city police headquarters from August 24 onwards, officials said on Monday. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, 'Jan Sunwai' was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart 'Jan Sunwai'. According to an official circular, 'Jan Sunwai' will commence from August 24. It will be held from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 12 noon. "Vigilance Division of Delhi shall be the nodal agency for 'Jan Sunwai' and Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) shall create a 'Jan Sunwai Desk' at the PHQ to facilitate the public and it shall be the first point of contact for all visitors who wish to attend 'Jan Sunwai'," the circular said.