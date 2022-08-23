Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Tik Tok star, dies of heart attack in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader, Bigg Boss fame Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa

Sonali Phogat death: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday in Goa. According to the Goa DG, the police received information about Sonali Phogat's death from ST Antony Hospital in North Goa. The cause of death cannot be ascertained right now and the situation will be clear after investigation and post-mortem.

The 41-year-old popular TikTok star had contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. She appeared in the 14th season of the popular reality show Big Boss.

Phogat had posted a photo of herself on Twitter just hours before her demise.

Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack". Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar extended his condolences on Phogat's demise. "Received very sad news of the sudden demise of BJP leader Smt. Sonali Phogat ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss," he tweeted.

During her lifetime, Sonali Phogat's name came up in several controversies, including the mysterious death of her husband. In 2016, Sonali Phogat's husband Sanjay's body was found at a farmhouse in Haryana, and Sonali was in Mumbai at the time.

