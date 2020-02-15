China reports 139 more virus deaths in hard-hit province | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
At least 6 people have been injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar area, yesterday. Police says,"We are registering a case. Investigation will be done."
US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent from 10 percent.
China reports 139 more virus deaths in the hard-hit province.
Top News
Latest News