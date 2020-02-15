Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
  4. China reports 139 more virus deaths in hard-hit province | Live Updates
China reports 139 more virus deaths in hard-hit province | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2020 6:53 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Feb 15, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    6 people injured after clash breaks out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar

    At least 6 people have been injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar area, yesterday. Police says,"We are registering a case. Investigation will be done."

  • Feb 15, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent from 10 percent

    US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent from 10 percent.

  • Feb 15, 2020 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    China reports 139 more virus deaths in hard-hit province

    China reports 139 more virus deaths in the hard-hit province. 

