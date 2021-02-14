Breaking News Live, latest updates February 14

Sunday, February 14, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2021 8:49 IST
  • Feb 14, 2021 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Petrol price in Delhi increases by Rs 0.29

    Petrol price in Delhi at Rs 88.73/litre, after increasing by Rs 0.29. While diesel price at Rs 79.06/litre (increase by Rs 0.32), respectively today.

  • Feb 14, 2021 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Andhra Pradesh: 13 killed after bus collides with truck in Kurnool

    13 people killed, 4 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal, Kurnool district in the early morning hours. The injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital.

  • Feb 14, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mumbai's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category

    Mumbai's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category. The air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor category in Delhi, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. 

  • Feb 14, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today to launch development works

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala and launch numerous development works today. 

  • Feb 14, 2021 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mirzapur: Minor girl allegedly raped by two persons in Chilh area

    A minor girl allegedly raped by two persons in Chilh area of Mirzapur. "The accused have been arrested and booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 354A of IPC. The victim is being sent for a medical check-up, relevant sections will be added accordingly," SP City said.

