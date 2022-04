Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked the farmers to make passage of vehicles through various toll points free for three hours across the state on Saturday over various demands of the peasants. In a video message on Friday evening, he appealed to the farmers to gather at toll points and make passage of vehicles through the toll plazas free for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm, he said. Chaduni said a memorandum regarding the farmers’ demands, which include Rs 500 per quintal bonus on wheat purchase, will be given to the government officials concerned at the toll points. "We have to give a memorandum demanding Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers on their wheat purchase. These memorandums have to be given to the government officials at toll points," Chaduni said in his message to the farmers.