India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 83 fatalities in single day. 

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 9), the country saw a total of 1,194 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,01,196.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,365 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,656. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,34,29,395 samples have been tested up to April 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,66,362 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday (April 8) said that Covid precaution doses will now be available to 18 plus population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres.
"Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," Ministry of Health said, adding, "The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."
So far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.Also Read: Covid-19: Centre to scrutinise Covid compensation claims to four states
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|63
|6
|2304806
|14
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64190
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|18
|818215
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|13
|2
|90759
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|4
|1138101
|9
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|549
|2
|1839237
|147
|26156
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|30
|10
|241474
|12
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|86
|13
|1212963
|7
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|348
|12
|974736
|55
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|88
|1
|280404
|8
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|134
|14
|448970
|23
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|16
|1
|429833
|4
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1501
|32
|3904342
|44
|40057
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|3190
|47
|6463828
|325
|68339
|3
|72
|75
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|3
|27995
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|53
|18
|1030400
|23
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|812
|16
|7726326
|142
|147810
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|49
|3
|134977
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|14
|4
|92174
|5
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|855
|19
|223915
|102
|688
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|34714
|759
|26
|Odisha
|217
|44
|1278485
|66
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|59
|3
|741387
|13
|17742
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|90
|2
|1273444
|23
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|3
|38689
|3
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|237
|10
|3414771
|32
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|248
|1
|787102
|36
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|2
|99956
|2
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|466
|5
|429133
|9
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|310
|1
|2047210
|43
|23498
|36
|West Bengal
|490
|14
|1995947
|40
|21200
|Total#
|11365
|127
|42501196
|1194
|521656
|11
|72
|83
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 8th April , + 72 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )