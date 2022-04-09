Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 83 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 9), the country saw a total of 1,194 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,01,196.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,365 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,656. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,34,29,395 samples have been tested up to April 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,66,362 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday (April 8) said that Covid precaution doses will now be available to 18 plus population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

"Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," Ministry of Health said, adding, "The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 63 6 2304806 14 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 64190 1 296 4 Assam 1348 716210 6639 5 Bihar 18 818215 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 13 2 90759 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 59 4 1138101 9 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 549 2 1839237 147 26156 1 1 10 Goa 30 10 241474 12 3832 11 Gujarat 86 13 1212963 7 10942 12 Haryana 348 12 974736 55 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 88 1 280404 8 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 14 448970 23 4750 15 Jharkhand 16 1 429833 4 5315 16 Karnataka 1501 32 3904342 44 40057 1 1 17 Kerala*** 3190 47 6463828 325 68339 3 72 75 18 Ladakh 9 3 27995 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 53 18 1030400 23 10735 21 Maharashtra 812 16 7726326 142 147810 4 4 22 Manipur 49 3 134977 2120 23 Meghalaya 14 4 92174 5 1593 24 Mizoram 855 19 223915 102 688 1 1 25 Nagaland 7 34714 759 26 Odisha 217 44 1278485 66 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 59 3 741387 13 17742 1 1 29 Rajasthan 90 2 1273444 23 9552 30 Sikkim 2 3 38689 3 452 31 Tamil Nadu 237 10 3414771 32 38025 32 Telangana 248 1 787102 36 4111 33 Tripura 0 2 99956 2 922 34 Uttarakhand 466 5 429133 9 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 310 1 2047210 43 23498 36 West Bengal 490 14 1995947 40 21200 Total# 11365 127 42501196 1194 521656 11 72 83 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 8th April , + 72 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

