Saturday, April 09, 2022
     
India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 83 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,365 the ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2022 9:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,365 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,656
  • India saw a total of 1,194 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 9), the country saw a total of 1,194 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,01,196.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,365 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,656. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,34,29,395 samples have been tested up to April 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,66,362 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday (April 8) said that Covid precaution doses will now be available to 18 plus population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres. 

"Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," Ministry of Health said, adding, "The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45 per cent  of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 63 2304806 14  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64190 296      
4 Assam 1348   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 18   818215 12256      
6 Chandigarh 13 90759 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 59 1138101 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 549 1839237 147  26156   1
10 Goa 30 10  241474 12  3832      
11 Gujarat 86 13  1212963 10942      
12 Haryana 348 12  974736 55  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 88 280404 4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 14  448970 23  4750      
15 Jharkhand 16 429833 5315      
16 Karnataka 1501 32  3904342 44  40057   1
17 Kerala*** 3190 47  6463828 325  68339 72 75
18 Ladakh 9 27995   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 53 18  1030400 23  10735      
21 Maharashtra 812 16  7726326 142  147810   4
22 Manipur 49 134977   2120      
23 Meghalaya 14 92174 1593      
24 Mizoram 855 19  223915 102  688   1
25 Nagaland 7   34714   759      
26 Odisha 217 44  1278485 66  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 59 741387 13  17742   1
29 Rajasthan 90 1273444 23  9552      
30 Sikkim 2 38689 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 237 10  3414771 32  38025      
32 Telangana 248 787102 36  4111      
33 Tripura 0 99956 922      
34 Uttarakhand 466 429133 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 310 2047210 43  23498      
36 West Bengal 490 14  1995947 40  21200      
Total# 11365 127  42501196 1194  521656 11  72 83
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths reported on 8th April , + 72 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

