J&K: 2 LeT terrorists killed, several trapped in separate encounters in Kulgam, Anantnag.

Highlights Twin encounters are underway in Kulgam & Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir

The encounters broke out today between terrorists and security forces

Encounters still underway and search operation is going on

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter News: An encounter broke out at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday (April 9).

"#Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A local terrorist of a proscribed terror outfit LeT was also killed in the encounter today.

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed police today.

LeT commander Nisar Dar was killed in Anantnag encounter. Search opertion is still going on, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Police and security forces are on the job to tackle the situation on the spot. The internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

More details are awaited in this regard.

