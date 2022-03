Over 22,000 applicants have registered themselves for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which closed on March 10, officials said on Friday. The scheme was launched on December 23 last year. "A total of 22,179 applicants have registered themselves for the scheme, out of which payments of 12,253 applicants have been confirmed and the final figure is being reconciled with banks," a senior official said. The deadline to apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, he said. Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7. On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, the officials said.