COVID: India logs 3,614 new cases with positivity rate at 0.44%; 89 deaths in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 40,559 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,803
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.44 per cent on March 12
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,614 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 89 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 12), the country saw a total of 5,185 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,31,513.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 40,559 (0.009%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.44 per cent today.
ALSO READ: Exercise may treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression, claims study
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,77,58,414 samples have been tested up to March 11 for COVID-19. Of these 8,21,122 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus for the second consecutive day on Friday and 174 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll stands at 26,140 and the number of active cases is 860, the department said in a bulletin.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,795, it said, adding that the positivity rate has declined for the city. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 212 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.56 per cent.
On Wednesday, the city recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death. On March 5, March 6 and February 28 also, the city had recorded zero fatality.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|9891
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|749
|9
|2303227
|97
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|32
|5
|64151
|7
|296
|4
|Assam
|1375
|13
|716156
|13
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|101
|26
|817978
|39
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|58
|1
|90611
|9
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|506
|43
|1137177
|101
|14034
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|937
|48
|1835390
|260
|26140
|10
|Goa
|107
|13
|241237
|24
|3830
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|608
|54
|1211929
|111
|10938
|12
|Haryana
|874
|54
|972170
|225
|10584
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|462
|26
|279373
|91
|4124
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|293
|19
|448340
|54
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|330
|3
|429191
|83
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2884
|91
|3900428
|301
|40013
|7
|7
|17
|Kerala***
|11840
|856
|6439421
|2055
|66689
|24
|203
|227
|18
|Ladakh
|75
|13
|27850
|22
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|848
|37
|1028901
|141
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|6966
|46
|7719594
|494
|143749
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|94
|2
|134737
|18
|2116
|23
|Meghalaya
|112
|14
|91950
|37
|1587
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|3560
|153
|215800
|548
|666
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|67
|34619
|2
|757
|26
|Odisha
|965
|28
|1276285
|135
|9103
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|27
|2
|163768
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|305
|38
|740574
|77
|17723
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1273
|169
|1271082
|296
|9548
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|26
|4
|38629
|5
|445
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1676
|227
|3411899
|354
|38023
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|1223
|93
|784800
|184
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|6
|1
|99944
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|706
|40
|428432
|62
|7689
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1584
|125
|2044546
|247
|23486
|36
|West Bengal
|1544
|16
|1993464
|112
|21184
|2
|2
|Total#
|42219
|2269
|42426328
|6208
|515714
|191
|203
|255
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 9 of deaths reported on 11th Mar , + 64 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: India contributed to 22.3% global Covid deaths, 8x higher than reported, claims study; Govt reacts