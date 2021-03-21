Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 21

Sunday, March 21, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2021 7:37 IST
  • Mar 21, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Punjab: Speeding Mercedes car killed 3 people in Mohali

    A speeding Mercedes car killed three people in Mohali, Punjab. The driver of the car arrested by police.

  • Mar 21, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uttar Pradesh: Sub inspector, head constable attacked by some men with bricks, stones in Kanpur Dehat

    A sub-inspector and a head constable were injured when a group of men attacked them with bricks and stones in Rasoolabad, Kanpur Dehat. "They have been admitted to a hospital. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Preetinder Singh, DIG, Kanpur Range.

  • Mar 21, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Ahmedabad's air quality turns 'very poor'

    Ahmedabad's air quality turned 'very poor', as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

  • Mar 21, 2021 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jharkhand reports 123 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries

    Jharkhand reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries yesterday, as per State Health Department.

    • Total cases: 1,21,178
    • Active cases: 722
    • Total recoveries: 1,19,361
    • Death toll: 1,095
  • Mar 21, 2021 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl kills self after being molested by 17-year-old youth in Sitapur

    A 15-year-old girl died by suicide yesterday after allegedly being molested by a 17-year-old youth in Imaliya Sultanpur area of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. "An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. An investigation has been initiated," said SP RP Singh.

  • Mar 21, 2021 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    5 arrested for duping NBFC company by issuing loans against fake gold jewellery

    Five people including two employees of a Nirman Vihar-based NBFC have been arrested for duping the company by issuing loans against fake gold jewellery. 

