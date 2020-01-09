Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pentagon chief says US has restored "level of deterrence" on Iran | Live
Live now

Pentagon chief says US has restored "level of deterrence" on Iran | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 9, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2020 7:18 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, January 9

Breaking News Live Blog, January 9

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 9, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 9-2020

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 09, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire has broken out in Patparganj Industrial Area; one dead

    Fire has broken out in Patparganj Industrial Area, 32 fire tenders are present at the spot. One person died. 

     

  • Jan 09, 2020 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    2 more arrested in connection with Seelampur violence

    2 more people have been arrested in connection with Seelampur violence. 

  • Jan 09, 2020 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We wanted to take a global group of envoys to J&K with only some EU Ambassadors: Govt

    According to reports the European Union (EU) Ambassadors aren't part of the group of envoys visiting J&K due to restrictions in program are unfounded and mischievous. We wanted to take a global group of envoys to J&K with only some EU Ambassadors, and not all EU envoys were asked to join. 

    European Union (EU) envoys wanted to visit J&K as a group, which wasn't possible to accommodate due to restrictions in numbers & to keep the group broad-based. Some EU Ambassadors conveyed that the visit was taking place at short notice to seek instructions from HQ.

    The Group was free to interact with people subject to security considerations. In any case, no  Ambassador had specifically asked to meet anyone who was detained. It was therefore decided that a Group of EU Ambassadors will undertake a trip to J &K at a later date.

     

  • Jan 09, 2020 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: security sources

    Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: security sources.

  • Jan 09, 2020 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Pelosi says US House of Representatives to vote Thursday to prevent Trump from Iran war

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US House of Representatives to vote Thursday to prevent Trump from Iran war. 

  • Jan 09, 2020 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Pentagon chief says US has restored "level of deterrence" on Iran

    Pentagon chief says the US has restored "level of deterrence" on Iran.

Top News

Latest News