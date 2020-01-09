According to reports the European Union (EU) Ambassadors aren't part of the group of envoys visiting J&K due to restrictions in program are unfounded and mischievous. We wanted to take a global group of envoys to J&K with only some EU Ambassadors, and not all EU envoys were asked to join.

European Union (EU) envoys wanted to visit J&K as a group, which wasn't possible to accommodate due to restrictions in numbers & to keep the group broad-based. Some EU Ambassadors conveyed that the visit was taking place at short notice to seek instructions from HQ.

The Group was free to interact with people subject to security considerations. In any case, no Ambassador had specifically asked to meet anyone who was detained. It was therefore decided that a Group of EU Ambassadors will undertake a trip to J &K at a later date.