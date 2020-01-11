Saddened to know about horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, says PM Modi | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 11, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.
Iranian authorities are planning to announce the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane on Saturday, the Fars news agency reported citing a source.
