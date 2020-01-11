Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
  Saddened to know about horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, says PM Modi | Live Updates
Saddened to know about horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, says PM Modi | Live Updates

India TV News Desk
January 11, 2020
  • Jan 11, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Saddened to know about horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."

  • Jan 11, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening

    Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.  

  • Jan 11, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Iranian authorities to announce cause of Ukrainian airliner crash on Saturday

    Iranian authorities are planning to announce the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane on Saturday, the Fars news agency reported citing a source.

