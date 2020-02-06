PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks for President's Address today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 06, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 06, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the ongoing discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address.
A general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021 will also be held.
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2018-19) on 'Solid Waste Management, including Hazardous waste, Medical waste and E-waste'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply today in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks for President's Address
The government on Wednesday made the first donation of Rs 1 in cash to the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust to begin its work of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. D Murmu, an undersecretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, contributed the amount to the trust on behalf of the central government.
The trust will accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contribution from any person in cash, kind, including immovable properties, without any conditions, the official said.
It will initially function from the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran but will look for a permanent office later, the official said.
In a decision aimed at promoting the welfare of employees and workforce, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday gave its approval for setting up of an Employees Insurance Society for effective management of insurance facilities, an official spokesperson said.
The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu accorded sanction to the formation of J&K Employees Insurance Society (EIS) under the Employees Insurance Act, 1948, he said
Top News
Latest News