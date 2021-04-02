Friday, April 02, 2021
     
  Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 2
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2021 8:03 IST
Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 2

  • Apr 02, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    J&K police, security forces carrying out operation in Pulwama, 3 terrorists trapped

    Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at the Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway. Three terrorists trapped at the site of the encounter.

  • Apr 02, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    15 year-old boy died by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games

    A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide in Noida after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. "He left his home in Sector 110 and didn't return. Found his body near an under-construction building today. Body sent for postmortem," said ADCP (Crime) Elamaran G. 

  • Apr 02, 2021 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kumbh Mela witnesses low footfall of devotees at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar

    This year's Kumbh Mela witnesses a low footfall of devotees at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar amid the COVID-19 scare. Announcements with regards to social distancing, masks are being made and sanitiser stations have been installed at the ghat.

