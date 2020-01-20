Monday, January 20, 2020
     
Fire broke out at showroom in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

A massive fire broke out at the Bindal showroom in Rajouri Garden. 3 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2020 21:58 IST
A massive fire broke out at the Bindal showroom in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. 3 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Earlier on Monday, a huge fire broke out at the Delhi transport office near Civil Lines. As per reports 8 firefighters are on the spot. 

