Fire broke out at showroom in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

A massive fire broke out at the Bindal showroom in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. 3 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Earlier on Monday, a huge fire broke out at the Delhi transport office near Civil Lines. As per reports 8 firefighters are on the spot.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Bindal showroom in Rajouri Garden. 3 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Family of 6 in Meerut set on fire while sleeping

ALSO READ | Delhi: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Lawrence Road, 26 fire tenders on spot