Earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake jolted Assam on Thursday. There was no immediate loss of life/property reported.

November 21, 2019 20:20 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake jolts Assam

Breaking News: An earthquake jolted Assam on Thursday. According to initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.3 on the Richter Scale. There was no immediate loss of life/property reported. On November 13, two medium-intensity earthquakes shook parts of Assam and Nagaland. The tremors were felt at 1:10 pm. The magnitude measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, while its epicentre was traced to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. At 6:40 pm, another earthquake struck Nagaland with an intensity of 4.7 on the Richter Scale. 

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand this week. Tremors were also felt in Gurugram, Lucknow and many cities across Uttar Pradesh as well. According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was 25 KM ENE of Dipayal, Nepal. 

 

