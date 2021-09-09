BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak rangers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. A Pakistani national minor who crossed border and came to India.

A minor from Pakistan, who had crossed the international boundary inadvertently and came inside India, has been handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in Ferozepur sector in Punjab on humanitarian grounds, said the Border Security Force on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier, a minor was detained by the force on Tuesday.

During this year, 10 Pakistani inadvertent border crossers have been handed over to Pakistan Rangers by the BSF, Punjab as a goodwill gesture, read the statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Five held for using cellphone in BSF recruitment exam

Latest India News