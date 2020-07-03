Saroj Khan — Mother of Dance/Choreography — dies of Cardiac Arrest. Politicians mourn demise

Image Source : INDIA TV Dhak Dhak choreographer Saroj Khan dies of Cardiac Arrest. Politicians mourn demise

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the early hours of July 3 of cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 17, after she complained of having problems in breathing. Her daughter Sukyna Khan informed that her mother has tested negative for Covid-19 and, said that the breathlessness was caused due to cold. Furthermore, she added that Saroj Khan, 71, is likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next two to three days.

The political reactions have started to come in as people still wake up from their sleep and come to terms with the demise of one of Bollywood's most well known and respected choreographers.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar tweeted about the sad demise of Saroj Khan and offered his condolences to her family and friends. In his tweet, Javdekar wrote, "Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti."

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to twitter to condole the death of Saroj Khan. "My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Saroj Khan ji, really saddened to hear the news of her passing away. A lot of my childhood memories are of actors and actresses dancing to her steps as an ace choreographer. Rest in peace," Priyanka said.

My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Saroj Khan ji, really saddened to hear the news of her passing away.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called her the mother of dance/choreography. From his personnel Twitter handle, he tweeted, "#SarojKhan Ji was known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India", career span of over 40yrs choreographed more than 2000 songs and won 3 National Awards. A legend indeed! My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families, friends and fans..."

Another Congress MLA in the state Devendra Yadav tweeted a photo of Saroj Khan and wrote. " #SarojKhan ji was the one of the most talented and magical choreographer in Indian Cinema."

General Secretary Mumbai Youth Congress Zeeshan Siddique also expressed his condolences to her family and fans.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #SarojKhan ji - a renowned choreographer.

Gurugram BJP MP Rao Inderjeet Singh also tweeted after hearing the news of Saroj Khan's death. "Learned about the sad demise of Bollywood's ace choreographer #SarojKhan, she will be always memorized for her invaluable contribution to the film industry. May her soul rest in peace. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & admirers (fans)," he said.

Learned about the sad demise of Bollywood's ace choreographer #SarojKhan, she will be always memorized for her invaluable contribution to the film industry.

Indian Youth Congress National Secretary, Jebi Mather tweeted, "RIP Saroj Khan. Saroj Khan choreographed most popular songs in Bollywood like Ek Do Teen , Dola Re Dola, Hawa Hawai. Over 2000 songs in 40 year scintillating career. Saroj Khan not only made actors dance but made whole of India to dance."

RIP Saroj Khan.



Saroj Khan choreographed most popular songs in Bollywood like Ek Do Teen , Dola Re Dola, Hawa Hawai. Over 2000 songs in 40 year scintillating career.



Senior Akali Dal leader from Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted about the death of Saroj Khan.

Another loss for Indian Film Industry: Ace Choreographer Saroj Khan Ji passes away 🙏🏻



