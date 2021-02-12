Image Source : PTI ‘Should ask Jawaharlal Nehru’: BJP responds to Rahul’s charge of PM ceding Indian territory to China

Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) leaders on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the agreement with China on disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that Rahul should ask his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru about who gave India's land to China.

"He must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given India's territory to China, he will get the answer. Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all," Reddy, MoS for Home in the Modi government, said.

Another Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Rahul Gandhi said there is no cure for Rahul Gandhi and accused him of demoralising the Indian security forces.

"There is no cure if they (Congress) are engaged in conspiracy to defame the country... they are trying to break the morale of the security forces," he said.

Earlier this morning, Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 'ceded' Indian territory to the Chinese.

"It is the responsibility of the prime minister to protect the territory of the country. The prime minister has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese," Rahul said.

"Finger 4 is our territory, that is where our post used to be. Now we have moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Prime Minister Modi given up Indian territory to the Chinese. This is the question that needs to be answered by him and the Defence minister," he added.

His attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.

