'Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress if he is not a remote-controlled President': BJP

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday pressed Congress to expel Rahul Gandhi from the party for his alleged "derogatory" remarks against the Indian army. This came a day after the senior Congress leader, during a press conference in Jaipur, raised questions over the soldiers of the "Indian army being thrashed by the Chinese troops" in a recent clash between the two countries in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region.

"China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation," said Gandhi.

In a fierce attack on Gandhi, the Saffron party urged the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to expel Rahul Gandhi from the party. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, during a press conference in the national capital, challenged Kharge to either expel Gandhi from the party, or he would be considered a "remote-controlled" leader.

"Kharge has to react if he is not a remote-controlled leader"

"If Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not remote-controlled and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Gandhi should be expelled for his comments, which "belittle" India and break the morale of its armed forces," said Bhatia. Further, the BJP Spokesperson said if the grand old party does not act against Gandhi, its former president who continues to be seen as its main driving force, it will mean that his statement is reflective of the opposition party's mindset. "The Congress has become less of a political party and more of a den of anti-India activities," the BJP leader alleged.

