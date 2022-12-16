'China preparing for war but our govt...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre amid border row at LAC in Arunachal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@INCRAJASTHAN Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Jaipur

Rahul Gandhi's press conference: Amid the border row with China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur, he claimed, "China is preparing for war, but the Indian government seems to be sleeping."

"China is gearing up for the war but our government is not ready to accept this fact. China's PLA is beating our soldiers on the border. They are preparing for the full offensive, but our government is hiding it. We need to be careful as the government only indulges in rhetoric," Gandhi stated amid his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

Speaking further, the 52-year-old leader also stoked optimism that the Congress party will overthrow the BJP. "Mark my words, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be taken down by the Congress party," he added.

Making a veiled attack at the BJP, Gandhi said there is a systematic defamation campaign against him personally and the Congress party. He also asserted that Congress is an ideological party, standing firm against "fascism."

BJP reacts to Gandhi's allegations

Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to react to Gandhi's statements and accused him of doubting the valour of the Armed Forces. "Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation… (sic)," tweeted Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT department in-charge.

