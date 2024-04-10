Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
  4. BJP new list: Jaiveer Singh Thakur to take on Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, SS Ahluwalia gets Asansol

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases across the country, with counting slated for June 4.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 13:44 IST
BJP new list: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Jaiveer Singh Thakur to take on Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri.

The BJP has fielded Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, SS Ahluwalia from Asansol in West Bengal, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Vinod Sonkar from Kaushambi.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases across the country, with counting slated for June 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the poll schedule on March 16. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to vote on April 19 in a single-phase.

