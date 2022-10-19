BJP MP announces plans to build auditorium in Mulayam Singh's memory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Late Mulayam Singh Yadav had a very good relationship with PM Modi.

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has announced plans to build an auditorium in memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his local area development funds.

The proposed auditorium will come up on the premises of the District Civil Court, Ballia.

On Tuesday, Mast wrote to District Magistrate Soumya Agarwal, recommending Rs 25 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to set up the auditorium.

In his letter, the BJP MP from Ballia said the Samajwadi Party founder had a rich and unique personality and was widely appreciated as a humble, down-to-earth leader.

"He was sensitive towards the problems of the common people. He diligently served the common people and dedicated his life to popularising the ideals of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

He made his own identity in national politics," Mast said in the letter.

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on October 10 after a prolonged illness at Gurugram Hospital.

