Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleans toilet with 'bare hands' in school | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleans toilet with 'bare hands' in school | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh news: After seeing a dirty toilet at the school, Mishra decided to clean it himself with his bare hands using only water and without waiting for any equipment, including gloves and brush, sources said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Rewa Updated on: September 24, 2022 10:22 IST
BJP MP Janardan Mishra, BJP MP cleans toilet, Janardan Mishra, Janardan Mishra BJP, Janardan Mishra
Image Source : JANARDAN MISHRA (TWITTER). BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleans toilet with bare hands in school.

Highlights

  • A video of BJP MP Janardan Mishra has gone viral on social media
  • He cleaned the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands
  • The video was shot on Sept 22, during the parliamentarian's visit to the school in Khatkhari

Madhya Pradesh news: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Janardan Mishra, can be seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands.

The video was shot on September 22 (Thursday), during the parliamentarian's visit to the school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest.

After seeing a dirty toilet at the school, Mishra decided to clean it himself with his bare hands using only water and without waiting for any equipment, including gloves and brush, sources said.

When asked about it, Mishra said, "Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness."

He said he cleaned the toilet to motivate people towards cleanliness.

In 2018 also, Mishra had cleaned the toilet of a school and a video of that act had gone viral at that time. He had also driven a garbage collection vehicle. 

Related Stories
Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Rs 750 crore project on Oct 11

Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Rs 750 crore project on Oct 11

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' should have started from Gujarat: Prashant Kishor

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' should have started from Gujarat: Prashant Kishor

Lumpy skin disease kills 101 cattle in MP so far; CM says state to vaccinate animals for free

Lumpy skin disease kills 101 cattle in MP so far; CM says state to vaccinate animals for free

Muslim men accuse MP jail official of forcing them to shave beard; probe launched

Muslim men accuse MP jail official of forcing them to shave beard; probe launched

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP: Saharanpur sports officer suspended after Kabaddi players served food kept in toilet

ALSO READ: UP: Food at sports camp kept in toilet, served to nearly 200 players at Saharanpur stadium

Latest India News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News