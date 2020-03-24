Image Source : FILE BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins confidence motion unanimously in MP assembly

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday won confidence motion unanimously in Madhya Pradesh assembly for his fourth term as Chief Minister. Not a single Congress MLA was present in the assembly at the time of voting. SP, BSP and independent MLAs voted in favor of the motion.

On Monday evening Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister for a record fourth time, thus officially bringing back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power after a hiatus of 15 months. The swearing-in of Chouhan culminates a sequence of political events triggered earlier this month by the resignation of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched to the BJP after allegedly being denied a Rajya Sabha nomination from his home state.

Along with Scindia, twenty-two of his loyalists, all MLAs, pulled out of the Kamal Nath-led government, thus reducing it to a minority in the assembly. All 22 MLAs made a dash for Bengaluru, where they were holed up in a resort as they reportedly feared retaliation from the Congress state government.

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister for fourth time