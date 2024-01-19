Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts' application seeking extension of time to surrender

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court while dismissing the applications of convicts for an extension of time to surrender says that the reasons cited by them to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit.

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 13:31 IST
Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court today (January 19) dismissed a plea by 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat seeking an extension of time to surrender. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the reasons cited by the convicts have no merits.

"We have heard senior counsel and counsel for the applicants and the counsel for the non-applicants also. The reasons cited by applicants to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit inasmuch as those reasons in no way prevent them from complying with our directions. Hence the miscellaneous applications are dismissed," the bench said.

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind.

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities by January 21 (Sunday).

