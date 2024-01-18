Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts seek more time to surrender, Supreme Court to hear petition tomorrow

Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts seek more time to surrender, Supreme Court to hear petition tomorrow

Bilkis Bano case: The matter seeking an extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol today which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: January 18, 2024 11:36 IST
Bilkis Bano gangrape case, bilkis bano case, Three convicts mention plea, Supreme Court, sc, convict
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts in the gangrape case of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat moved the Supreme Court (SC) today (January 18) seeking extension of time to surrender.

The top court on January 8 (Monday) had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were stereotyped and passed without application of mind.

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks. The matter seeking an extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.

"It is stated by three respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

ALSO READ:​ Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court quashes Gujarat govt's decision to allow early release of convicts

ALSO READ: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court reserves order on pleas challenging remission of convicts | DETAILS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News