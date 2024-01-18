Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts seek more time to surrender, Supreme Court to hear petition tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts in the gangrape case of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat moved the Supreme Court (SC) today (January 18) seeking extension of time to surrender.

The top court on January 8 (Monday) had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were stereotyped and passed without application of mind.

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks. The matter seeking an extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.

"It is stated by three respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

