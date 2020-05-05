Bihar: 3 women tonsured, thrashed in Muzaffarpur on suspicion of being 'witches

Three women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were allegedly thrashed after being tonsured by locals in Dakrama village and paraded half-naked on the superstition of them being ‘witches.’ The incident which took place in Muzaffarpur’s Dakrama village on 4 May.

"This is a crime. The police after a thorough investigation will take action against the accused," Muzaffarpur, SDO, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar told ANI.

Bihar: The villagers of Dakrama, Muzaffarpur had a superstition of the three women being 'witches', due to which the women were beaten up & paraded half-naked in the village yesterday. https://t.co/FSPzgFuaKu — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The women were reportedly also made to consume faeces. Despite the women pleading innocence to the mob repeatedly, the thrashing and the abuses did not stop. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage