SC issues notice to Bihar govt on ex-MP Anand Mohan's release from jail

The Supreme Court on Monday gave notice to the Bihar government and others on slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah's plea challenging the premature release of politician Anand Mohan from jail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud notified the Bihar government and others.

According to Uma Krishnaiah, in order to guarantee that Anand Mohan, a prisoner, will receive remission, Bihar specifically amended the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 with retroactive effect via an amendment dated April 10, 2023.

"Amendment dated April 10, 2023, is against the Notification dated December 12, 2002, as well as against the public policy and has resulted in the demoralisation of the Civil Servants in the state, therefore, it suffers from the vice of malafide and is manifestly arbitrarily and is contrary to the idea of a welfare state," she said in the plea.

Anand Mohan Singh, a former gangster who became a politician, was convicted in the case of then-District Magistrate G Krishnaiah and released from Saharsa jail before dawn on April 27.

He had been given a life sentence for the murder of G Krishnaiah, the then-district magistrate of Gopalganj, in 1994. An official notification stated that 27 prisoners who had served 14 or 20 years had been ordered to be released after the Bihar government amended the rules of the jail manual.

The gangster-turned-politician was previously on 15-day parole to attend Chetan Anand's engagement ceremony.

After completing his parole term, he returned to Saharsa jail on April 26.

On December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur, Anand Mohan was found guilty of murdering Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. The crowd that killed Krishnaiah was said to have been sparked by Anand Mohan Singh.

In 2007, a trial court imposed the death penalty on Anand Mohan. The Patna High Court reduced the sentence to life in prison a year later. Mohan appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, but he has not received any relief, and he has been in Saharsa jail since 2007.

