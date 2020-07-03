Image Source : PTI/FILE 2 killed after being run over by truck in Bihar

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday, police said. The incident took place on Lohia Nagar rail overbridge in the morning, Lohia Nagar police outpost in-charge Ram Pratap Paswan said. The deceased have been identified as Sunny Kumar (35) and Ajit Kumar (32) from Anantpur area near Begusarai town, the officer said.

The incident happened when the two persons, both drivers by profession, were returning home, he said.

They were knocked down by the speeding truck and the driver fled the spot with the vehicle, Paswan said.

Locals blocked National Highway 31 and State Highway 55 for three hours in protest against the incident, demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased and a permanent solution to frequent accidents on the rail overbridge, he said.

The blockade was lifted after Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) Abhijeet Choudhary gave cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons, the officer said.

The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

