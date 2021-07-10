Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan claims being Hindu Rajput

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan

Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan on Thursday claimed that he is a Hindu Rajput and that his ancestors had converted to Islam. Khan criticized forceful religious conversion and said that people forcing others will not be spared by law.

"My ancestors had converted to Islam. Forcefully converting someone is wrong. People who're forcing others, will not be spared, law will take its own course. If anyone voluntarily converts, that is alright", Khan said.

Jama Khan is the only Muslim minister in Nitish Kumar's JD(U) government. He went on to claim that some members of his family are still Hindus and he is in touch with them.

"Religious conversion should be done out of love and brotherhood, not out of force. My ancestors were Hindu Rajputs. We're still on good terms with the Hindu members of our family", Khan said.

Khan was talking to reporters at Hajipur on Thursday night during which he was asked about the current row in Uttar Pradesh over alleged conversion of Hindus to Islam.

Khan had won the last assembly election from Chainpur in Kaimur district on Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ticket but later switched to Janata Dal (United).

Also Read: PM Modi to chair meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14

Latest India News