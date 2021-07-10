India likely to resume air travel from New Delhi to Dubai from July 15. Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP India likely to resume air travel from New Delhi to Dubai

Flights from India to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are very likely to resume from July 15 and July 21 respectively, a report with the Dubai-headquartered Gulf News has stated. The next biggest destination in UAE, Abu Dhabi is expected to open its doors for fully-vaccinated Indians, among other categories already allowed, it said. Amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the UAE had banned travellers from India in April.

According to the details with the Gulf News report, Vistara will carry passengers from New Delhi to Dubai on the first day of re-opening. Meanwhile, Emirates and budget carrier flydubai are expected to re-open operations on July 16, the report said.

Etihad Airways will restart operations on July 22.

Flights to Dubai from destinations in India were expected to resume on June 23 but the decision was delayed in the wake of Covid situation in India.

Dubai welcomes 3.7mn overseas visitors

Meanwhile, the tourism department has said International tourism hub Dubai welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May 2021.

Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7, 2020.

According to the latest data published by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the emirate received more than 1.7 million visitors between July and December 2020 from markets that were open, and an additional two million visitors in the first five months of 2021.

“The new data reveals that Dubai's tourism rebound is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets. Dubai's ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime has made the city one of the world's safest destinations for travellers."

"As we gear up to host Expo 2020, these exceptional standards will enable us ensure the event provides the highest global benchmarks of safety and security for all visitors,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

