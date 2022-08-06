Bihar: Five labourers killed as fire breaks out on boat in Patna's Rampur Diyara ghat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Five labourers killed as fire breaks out on Patna's Rampur Diyara ghat

Bihar news: As many as four people were killed while several others were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that took place on a motor boat in Patna's Rampur Diyara ghat on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Maner area when the LPG cylinder leaked while the occupants of the boat were cooking food, he said.

"Four people died on the spot and several others sustained injuries. The local police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the identity of all the victims," said Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh.

"Since the motor boat did not sink after the explosion, it could be brought to the bank. The injured people were admitted to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. It is illegal to carry an LPG cylinder on a motor boat," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

