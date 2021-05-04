Complete lockdown in Bihar till May 15 to arrest Covid-19 spread, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Complete lockdown in Bihar till May 15

The Bihar government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state till May 15 amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself announced the decision about the lockdown. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Kumar on Monday.

"During the discussions with ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided that lockdown should be imposed in Bihar till May 15," he tweeted in Hindi.

All essential services including vaccination centres, banks and others will, however, be allowed during the lockdown period.

Bihar is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the state has more than one lakh active cases. In the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department bulletin, more than 11,000 fresh cases were reported, breaching the five lakh-mark of infections. As many as 82 people lost their lives due to infection, pushing the tally beyond 2,800.

The bulletin said that there are 1,07,667 active caseload in Bihar at present. The state has a recovery rate of 78. 29 per cent.

On the vaccination front, 72,658 beneficiaries were administered jabs Monday while a total of 74,18,981 people have been inoculated in the 45-plus age group till the date. The state is yet to start vaccination for 18 plus population due to non-availability of the additional stock.

READ MORE: 'Full lockdown': Rahul Gandhi's suggestion to flatten Covid-19 curve

READ MORE: Some states showing very early signs of plateauing in daily new COVID-19 cases: Govt

Latest India News