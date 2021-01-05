Nitish Kumar reveals Bihar vaccine roll out plan; slams Akhilesh Yadav

Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar is ready for rollout of anti-coronavirus vaccination, CM Nitsh Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state administration is all geared up to launch COVID-19 vaccination programme when approved by the Centre. Nitish Kumar said vaccination will be carried out as per the guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry.

The chief minister told reporters in Patna that the first shots of the anti-coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers and those above the age of 50. He said that the NDA government is making all efforts to ensure effective inoculation of the people after the vaccine is launched.

"Let me assure you all that everything will be done perfectly. We have worked out every detail, including vaccine transportation," Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish slams Akhilesh Yadav over 'BJP's vaccine' remark

Voicing disapproval over Akhilesh Yadav's recent remark over the coronavirus vaccine, Nitish Kumar said that the Samajwadi Party leader's statement was made only to grab headlines.

''People say such things unmindful of the fact that these have a high probability of appearing in the papers next day. It is not my wont, though, to comment on words spoken by others," Nitish Kumar said.

During a press conference last week, Akhilesh had said: "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine."

The former Uttar Pradesh CM, however, had later clarified that he did not question the scientists or experts. "I or the Samajwadi party never questioned the experts, researchers or scientists. If there are suspicion or some doubts, it is government's responsibility to clarify," he said.

