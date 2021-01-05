Image Source : INDIA TV BREAKING: End of speculation as govt announces COVID-19 vaccine roll out date

India will begin administering coronavirus vaccine by January 13, the Union Health Ministry announced at a press briefing on Tuesday. "We are prepared to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization date, based on dry run feedback," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced at a press conference.

Two vaccines received restricted emergency use approval on January 3. On Sunday, the Drug Controller General of India had announced approvals to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - against coronavirus infection - for restricted emergency use.

The announcement comes as a major relief for India which has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the US.

"There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distribute them further. The facility including the number of vaccines stored and temperature trackers is monitored digitally. We have this facility for over a decade in the country," Bhushan informed reporters.

The government said it was "reassuring" that no untoward clusters were seen in the country, in terms of the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2.

READ MORE: OPINION | Let us keep politics away from Covid vaccine issue

READ MORE: Taking Covid-19 vaccine mandatory in India? Here's what Health Ministry says

Latest India News