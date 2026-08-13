Awarapan 2 wades past Batwara 1947 in early advance booking ahead of Independence Day weekend

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the box office over the Independence Day weekend. Eyeing the holiday window, both films are off to a strong start as per advance booking reports.

Awarapan 2 leads advance booking, Batwara 1947 trails

Awarapan 2 is off to a strong start in advance booking ahead of its theatrical release, with the Emraan Hashmi starrer recording a gross of Rs 4.34 crore for its first day as per trade tracker Sacnilk. A total of 1,39,953 tickets have been sold across India, with the film running across 8,354 shows.

In comparison, Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947 has recorded Rs 1.05 crore in first-day advance gross so far. The film has sold 38,757 tickets across 8,153 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 244, almost the same as Awarapan 2.

The numbers show a clear lead for Awarapan 2 at the moment. Emraan Hashmi's film has sold more than three times the number of tickets sold by Batwara 1947 and has also registered a much higher advance gross.

The film's 1,39,953 tickets have already generated Rs 4.34 crore, suggesting strong early interest among audiences, particularly ahead of the Independence Day weekend. Batwara 1947 has Rs 1.05 crore gross, Rs 3.11 crore in blocked seats

Batwara 1947, featuring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity G Zinta, has so far recorded Rs 1.05 crore from 38,757 tickets across 8,153 shows.

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 opening day estimate

Trade analyst Akkshay Rathie exclusively spoke to India TV and estimated Awarapan 2 to open in the range of Rs 12-13 crore on its first day. “When it comes to the opening day, it looks like Aawarapan is set to take an opening that's in the tune of Rs 12-13 crores,” he said.

He expects Batwara 1947 to start slightly lower, although he believes the film could gain momentum through word of mouth. “Batwara 1947 maybe a little lesser given the fact that it's a movie that, while it has the power of Sunny Deol and the power of attraction it can draw, it intrinsically in terms of the genre seems to be a lot of word-of-mouth film, which all of us are hopeful will just build up day by day and explode over the weekend.”

Both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are backed by stars who enjoy a massive following. It is now left to see which films earns more at the end of Day 1.

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Did you know Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan was declared a flop when it initially released in 2007?