Image Source : GOOGLE Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have jointly communicate their pledge towards a smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India, and Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, jointly on behalf of the two companies, communicated their combined intent to develop manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally.

They said, the more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest.

"Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorization) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines. Both our Companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our Companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned," the joint statement said.

"Both companies respect the great work being carried out by each other and put behind us the miscommunication and misunderstanding caused during the past week. We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines," the statement added.

The joint statement comes amid questions over emergency approval to Covaxin. Bharat Biotech, the Indian pharma company, has developed in the COVID-19 vaccine. It described the controversy as uncalled for.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have questioned the credibility of Bharat Biotech and the move to grant emergency use authorisation to Covaxin.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella sought to clear all doubts over the much awaited vaccine against coronavirus and asserted that he has no political connections.

READ MORE: Bharat Biotech slams criticism of indigenous vaccine Covaxin; we are a global company, says CMD

Latest India News