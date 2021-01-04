How to register for Covid-19 vaccine? Documents and Process - EXPLAINED

Image Source : INDIA TV How to register for Covid-19 vaccine?

Two coronavirus vaccines -- AstraZeneca-Oxford (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The government has identified high-risk groups to be vaccinated on priority. The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group will be persons over 50 years and persons with comorbid conditions. Subsequently, the vaccine will be made available to all others in need.

Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory, it is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the Covid-19 vaccine for protecting oneself and limiting the spread of the disease.

Registration is mandatory for Covid-19 vaccination. Only after the registration, the information on the session site and time will be shared. Photo ID is a must for both registration and verification at the session site to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated.

Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their mobile number about the due date, place, and time of vaccination.

On getting due doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their mobile number. After all doses of vaccine are administered, a QR code-based certificate will also be sent on their number

The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the health facility for vaccination and its scheduled time.

Documents required for registration of eligible beneficiary:

Any of the below-mentioned ID with photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhaar/ driving license/ voter ID/ PAN card/ passport/ job card/ pension document

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post office

Service ID card issued by Central/State govt./ Public Limited Companies.

