Gone missing for 2 months, Bengaluru girl might be influenced online into 'shamanism', say parents

A 17-year-old Bengaluru girl had gone missing on October 31. She had left her house with two pairs of clothes and 2,500 rupees in cash. Two months later, she still hasn't returned. her helpless parents have reached out to the people on Twitter to find their only missing daughter.

The parents of the missing girl claim that their missing daughter was influenced online into 'shamanism', an ancient religious practice that involves a practitioner who is believed to interact with a spirit world through altered states of consciousness. In an interview with news agency ANI, the father of the girl said, "She told us that she wanted to do shamanism type of meditation. We told her to learn it at home only."

"Somebody has influenced her. She can't leave home & go somewhere on her own. I'm trying to reach out to people on social media to help me find my daughter."

Bengaluru Police said that efforts are on tracing the girl. "A case has been registered. Efforts are on to trace the girl. We are looking at all angles including her previous activities online and checking CCTV footage. A dedicated team is investigating the case," said Vinayak Patil, DCP Bengaluru.

