Bengaluru: Lady CID officer commits suicide at friend's house

Lady CID officer in Bengaluru committs suicide.

A lady CID officer in Bengaluru committed suicide on Wednesday night. She has been identified as PV Laxmi. The DSP-rank official was posted in the Criminal Investigation Department here.

According to details available, the 33-year-old had gone to her friend's house last night for dinner. She ended her life there. She was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at 10:30 pm.

Laxmi had joined CID after cracking the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in 2014. She joined the CID in 2017. This was her posting.

Police said that it is not known what caused the cop to take this extreme step, adding that an investigation is underway. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

