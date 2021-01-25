Battle for Bengal: BJP releases 'Jai Sri Ram' video song to mock Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Jan 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a video from its West Bengal Twitter handle showing Trinamool Congress supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee 'welcoming Islamic sounds' and 'getting annoyed over Jai Sri Ram'.

Ealier on Saturday, a massive political row erupted after Mamata didn't deliver her speech during Parakram Diwas event at Victoria Memorial. She was miffed over the chants of Jai Sri Ram during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar were present when the crowd raised the slogan. They also released a memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji.

Party's IT-cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video song with snippets of violence inflicted on Bengal's people with a background sound including the slogan 'Jai Sri Ram'.

The tagline of Malviya's video is “Bongo bashir mukhe mukhe Jai Sri Ram”. It roughly translates as “every individual in Bengal is chanting Jai Sri Ram”. The video shows various incidents where Mamata boycotted the raising of Jai Sri Ram slogans.

Speaking later, Banerjee on Saturday said that the celebrations had been reduced to a political event and hit out at the BJP, saying that it was 'not right to invite someone to such an event and then insult him or her'.

The CM had lost her cool twice in the past over people chanting Jai Sri Ram at some places in the state. Several people were also detained by police for shouting Jai Sri Ram.

READ MORE: In presence of PM Modi, Mamata loses cool after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised at Kolkata event

Latest India News