Bengal makes Covid-negative report mandatory for air passengers from Delhi, UP and other states

Bengal makes Covid-negative report mandatory for air passengers.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that, "All air passengers travelling from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will have to present negative COVID-19 reports from April 26 onwards, no older than 72 hours."

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.

Since Thursday, 6,878 patients recovered from coronavirus in the state.

The number of active cases currently is 74,737.

In the last 24 hours, 52,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,00,56,136.

