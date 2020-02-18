People line-up outside ATMs in Bengal after money is transfered in their accounts from 'mystery' source

Money transferred in peoples' bank accounts from mystery source in Bengal's Burdwan

People in Bengal's Burdwan were left surprised after they received Rs 3,000 to Rs 35,000 in their bank accounts. Officials of Bank of India and State of Bank of India gramin (village) branch in Burdwan Kalna's were also amazed after some account holders received Rs 3000 - Rs 35,000. However, it is not yet confirmed who deposited this money into these bank accounts.

Some people are of the opinion that the money has been deposited by insurance companies but bank officials are yet to confirm that from where did this money has come from.

Meanwhile, people who have received the money are happy while some have even withdrawn it from the banks.

Similar incident took place in January 2019

Not the first time such an incident has surfaced. Earlier in January 2019, bank consumers in Burdwan found that money ranging between Rs.5,000 to Rs.25,000 was transferred through mystery source.

Around 150 people received that money but the management of the bank failed to find out from where money had come from.

(With inputs from India TV reporter Nepal Pal)