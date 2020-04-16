Bengaluru coronavirus hotspots: Check full list of 32 containment zones

List of 32 coronavirus hotspots in Bengaluru

With 71 positive coronavirus cases being reported in Bengaluru apart from three deaths, the city's civic agency has declared 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots. These 32 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been completely sealed and an extensive health check-up campaign has been taken up in these areas.

Kalaburagi district is also among the hotspots with 17 positive cases including three deaths.

Out of 11 BBMP zones, positive cases have been reported in 10 zones.

Among them the highest positive case has been reported in BBMP South Zone with 17 cases, followed by East Zone with 16 cases and West zone with 11 cases.

