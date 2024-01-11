Ayodhya on high alert following intel input about possible terror attack ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ayodhya is under a security blanket ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, the intelligence agencies have sounded a potential terrorist in Ayodhya. According to inputs, terrorists are preparing to target political leaders, officials, and create unrest in the area. Central security agencies reported that radical elements are attempting to incite a particular community repeatedly.

Meanwhile, terrorists have also utilised the current Israel-Hamas conflict to sway the Indian government's stance in favour of Israel, as per intelligence agencies. Following the alert, central agencies conducted a high-level meeting to address the potential threat in the city. All security agencies deployed during the Ram Janmabhoomi ceremony have been put on high alert, as per the information.

There are also attempts to spread unrest in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Anti-national groups have prepared several posts on social media to create an anti-India atmosphere in front of international communities, the agencies added.

Ayodhya under security blanket

It should be noted here that Ayodhya is gearing up with an extensive security setup in anticipation of the consecration (pran pratishta) ceremony. The arrangements for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 are actively underway, with the Uttar Pradesh government executing a thorough plan that incorporates advanced security protocols and efficient traffic management strategies. The detailed security measures devised for the event encompass the deployment of CCTV cameras and an anti-drone system, among other precautions.

Comprehensive and vigilant surveillance

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been seamlessly integrated with 1,500 public CCTV cameras throughout the city, ensuring comprehensive and vigilant surveillance. The yellow zone in Ayodhya will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras incorporating face recognition technology. These cameras will be seamlessly integrated with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and monitored from a central control room. This strategic initiative is geared towards augmenting overall monitoring and security in crucial area

Anti-drone system

The Uttar Pradesh Police will also deploy an Anti-Drone System to add an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats during the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The Anti-Drone System will be overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

