Ram temple consecration: Anti-drone system, AI-based cameras, other devices to provide security at Ayodhya

Ram temple consecration ceremony: An elaborate network of security measures has been put in place in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration (pran pratishta) ceremony. The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 are in full swing. The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures. The elaborate security measures planned for the event include the installation of CCTV cameras and an anti-drone system among others.

Intelligent Traffic Management System

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been seamlessly integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras throughout the city, ensuring comprehensive and vigilant surveillance.

The yellow zone in Ayodhya will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras incorporating face recognition technology. These cameras will be seamlessly integrated with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and monitored from a central control room. This strategic initiative is geared towards augmenting overall monitoring and security in crucial areas.

The areas under diligent traffic monitoring include Riqabganj, Civil Line, Hanuman Cave, Shri Ram Hospital, Naya Ghat, Saket Petrol Pump, Devkali Bypass, Sultanpur Bypass, Rae Bareli Bypass, Sahadatganj Bypass, Guru Gobind Singh Square, Police Line, Tedhi Bazaar, Udaya Square, Devkali Tiraha, Gudri Bazaar, Post Office Square, Naka Tiraha, Guru Gobind Singh, Sahadatganj Hanumangarhi Square, and DM Square.

Anti-drone system

The Uttar Pradesh Police will also deploy an Anti-Drone System to add an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats during the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The Anti-Drone System will be overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Other security arrangements

In efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed. The SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, enforcing safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators, with a strict prohibition on any form of intoxication.

There is an arrangement of four cruise boats by January 20, aimed at enhancing water surveillance during the celebrations.

Notably, the security at Ayodhya Railway Station will be heightened by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15.

Additionally, fire brigade provisions have been implemented in all tent cities to ensure prompt responses to any unforeseen incidents. Citywide police patrols, including stringent verification procedures for external individuals, will further enhance security measures.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place.

Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

