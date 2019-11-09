Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
  4. Ayodhya verdict: Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, says Supreme Court

Ayodhya verdict: Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 11:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

