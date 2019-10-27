Image Source : TWITTER@UPTOURISMGOV Ayodhya's Deepotsav finds place in Guinness World Records

The Deepostav organised by Uttar Pradesh's the Yogi Adiyanath government has found a place in the Guinness World Records as a total 5.61 lakh earthen lamps were illuminated on the occasion on Saturday in Ayodhya.

During the event four lakh 10,000 diyas were illuminated on 'Ram ki paudi' ghats and one lakh 51,000 thousand lamps were illuminated at other places.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

He said: "Out of seven holy cities three -- Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura-- three are in our state. No one in the world and country has this prosperous and cultural environment".

"Development projects in Ayodhya are being taken forward with new policies. You have witnessed that mother (river) Sarayu had maintained a gap with us but now we have started taking her blessings," he said.

On the occasion, a symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Seeta took place, helicopter turned in 'Pushpak Viman' and, the Chief Minister and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das did symbolic coronation of Lord Rama.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union minister Pralhad Singh Patel were present.

