Aurangabad: 3 arrested for attacking cop on lockdown duty

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman, who was on lockdown duty, at Ambejogai town of Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Friday. Govind Yelmate, who is attached to Amjogai police station, was beaten up by three men on Wednesday night, inspector Siddharth Gade said.

Yelmate was investigating an offence at Yashwantnagar, where he spotted Kishor Lomte, Vaibhav Akhate and Tushar Shingare chatting at the street corner and questioned them, the official said.

The trio got angry and in turn attacked Yelmate, he said, adding that the accused were arrested under sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Incidentally, the injured policeman had provided two-month ration to a disabled man in town a couple of days ago, he added.

